APC yet to react to Obaseki’s victory, ‘will make position known on Monday’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to react to the declaration of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner in last Saturday’s Edo State governorship election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki who polled 307,955 votes bested the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Ize-Iyamu who scored 223,619 going by figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Several attempts to speak with Ize-Iyamu on his mobile phone proved futile as it was switched off, while the chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, Prince John Mayaki, also refused to answer calls on his phone.

Efforts to get the reaction of Mr Chris Azebawan, the state publicity secretary of APC following the declaration of Obaseki as the winner were futile as his number was engaged.

However, an APC source who spoke shortly after Governor Obaseki was declared the winner by the Returning Officer, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, said that the APC will make its position known on Monday.

The source who would not want his name in print disclosed that APC’s position on EDo election will be made known after a meeting by some top members in Benin City on Monday.

