APC submits Bago, NLC chairman’s names as Niger guber candidate, running mate to INEC

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has revealed that the party has submitted the names of Hon. Mohammed Umara Bago and Comrade Yakubu Garba as governorship candidate and running mate for the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in the state.

Jikantoro stated that the party made wider consultation with the critical stakeholders to arrive at bringing the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yakubu Garba, as the running mate, describing the decision as “good thinking, good combination and good products to the state.”

He said the decision was in line with the track records of Comrade Garba within the confines of state civil service.

The chairman called on Nigerlites to accord the party and candidates maximum acceptability in order to move Niger State to greater heights.

