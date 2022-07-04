Anambra community seeks Soludo’s intervention to end crisis

The people of the Isuaniocha Community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have called for the intervention of the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to end the lingering crisis rocking the community.

The people also called on all warring parties in the community to sheath their swords and come to the altar of peace for the overall development of the town.

They made the appeal through their President General, Mr Paul Okoye, while speaking with journalists in Isuaniocha, on Monday, on the need to resolve the crisis going on in the area.

According to the PG, there were no serious problems in the community as portrayed in some sections of the media, however, the only issue was that a particular family, the Onyeagolus who felt that they were wealthy decided to wage war with the rest of the people in the community for their own personal gains.

The problem in isuaniocha is not as big as people are made to believe, the problem is that a small group of people that have been perpetrating a lot of crimes in Iisuaniocha, misusing the Nigerian police because they have money. They have been the problem we have, they killed somebody and instead of coming to plead with the people to forgive them, they are busy using the Nigerian police to harass the people because they have money. There is a tradition in this town, there is a way it can be settled, but they are dolling out money and threatening even the people they killed their relations. But I want everybody to come back, lets’s reorganise Isuaniocha and let peace reign.”

Reacting to recent accusations against the State Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Mr Chikodi Anara, by a former president-general of the Community, Comrade Tony Onyeagolu, the new PG said the Commissioner was instrumental to ensure that there was an atom of peace in the Isuaniocha community during his days as an adviser to the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano.

He noted that the entire community would have been deserted if not for the intervention of the Commissioner, Mr Anara, who called government attention to the leadership highhandedness of Onyeagolu which was tearing the town into parts.





“Tony Onyeagolu cannot accuse the Commissioner, because, he was the reason why people are still in Isuaniocha today. He used his office as SSA to governor Obiono, then to fight for peace in Isuaniocha, it was the first time I was seeing police work hand in hand with thugs and all sorts of people. They will arrest people, you will see some names on their list, and you will not see some.

“I was the Financial Secretary to Mr Onyeagolu, I was the Assistant Secretary under the leadership of Offorbike Mkpume, I served under all of them before becoming the PG now. So I know them very well. The Commissioner wanted to bring peace but these people don’t want peace.

“I am, therefore, using this medium to appeal to Governor Soludo-led administration, to set up a fact-finding team to the community with a view to inviting all the parties and bringing lasting peace for the overall development of the area,” Okoye stated.

