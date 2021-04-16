APC registration exercise: Why we constituted appeal committee ― Governor Buni

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, on Thursday, inaugurated an 18-member Membership Registration Appeal Committee with Honourables Farouk Adamu and Victor Giadom as Chairman and Secretary.

The mandate of the team is to enable chieftains and ordinary APC faithful who have strong reservations about the ongoing exercise to present their grievances before the committee.

The membership registration and revalidation exercise were extended by three weeks, the penultimate week following demands by certain stakeholders who declared that a lot of anxious Nigerians willing to join the ruling party were yet to be captured.

Inaugurating the Committee, National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, restated what informed its creation: to create an internal mechanism for party members dissatisfied with the process to express their concern.

Senator Akpanudoedehe who stood in for the Yobe state governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, while assuring that no one would be shut out in the ongoing exercise however pleaded with members of the appeal team not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the CECPC.

He said: “As an organisation based on rules and procedure, avenues and channels must be provided for party members who are dissatisfied with conduct(s) of party officials (Adhoc or otherwise) or the processes, to ventilate their grievances through an internal mechanism, hence this Registration Appeals Committee in the circumstance of this exercise.

“This party is for all Nigerians, therefore, we must show not only by words but by actions that there is no attempt to; exclude, oppress, sideline nor freeze-out anybody in the party. This is very fundamental, not only to the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) but to our National Chairman – H.E (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni, and the party at large.

“Therefore, your actions in this regard will help engender cohesion, build trust and confidence in this all-important exercise. This exercise is the foundation for a lot of activities; the delegates, congresses, nominations and, even the National Convention. So we must get it right. Party members must own the processes. The registration exercise must end on a high note.

“We trust in your strength of character, your integrity and your capacity to be fair in your dealings to those who approach your committee.

“I wish you all the very best in this endeavour.”

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Adamu thanked Governor Buni leadership for finding him and his colleagues worthy for the assignment.

He further assured that they would everything possible to ensure justice and equity in the party.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.APC registration exercise: Why we constituted appeal committee ― Governor Buni

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…APC registration exercise: Why we constituted appeal committee ― Governor Buni