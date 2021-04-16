Sunny Ebenezer Dada ‘Afrokokoroots’ debuts with ‘World peace’

Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and Afrokokoroots live performer, Sunny Ebenezer Dada, has released a new album titled ‘World peace’ with a view to using the music channel to preach peace and unity in the phase of seeming troubles facing mankind all around the world.

Afrokokoroots is a 12 piece band featuring a four man horns section, two dancers/backup vocalists, drummer, bassist, guitarist, keyboardist, percussionist and Sunny Dada as lead vocalist, arranger, composer and director.

Sunny, who has been performing since age four in his father’s church, said he fell in love with Afrobeat music because of his love for the late Fela Anikulapo, Bob Marley and other legends in the music industry.

Sunny studied Music Business at the Bohai University, Jingzhou, China. He became the first African to bring Afrobeat to China and has worked with the Chinese government to teach African culture and music to students in its government schools. He has performed at China’s biggest festivals and events including Midi Music Festival, Strawberry Music Festival and the 2008 Beijing Olympics (opening to closing ceremonies). He is also the only African to have performed with the Chinese National Symphony Orchestra. It is no surprise that in China, he has been referred to as the ‘Godfather of Afrobeat.’

