APC membership registration: Gov Buni asks members to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) commences its membership registration and revalidation exercise across the country, Yobe State Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has charged members of the party to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

Governor Buni in a statement issued to newsmen by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said the call became necessary for the party to ensure that the exercise was conducted in compliance with government directives on COVID-19.

“I call on both the officials conducting the exercise and our members seeking to register to please observe the COVID-19 protocol throughout the registration exercise.”

He explained that as the ruling party, APC would always support and work towards the success of all policies and programmes of the government.

The governor noted that “As a party known for due process and rule of law, our members are always law-abiding and this will not be an exception.”

He assured that the party has adequate materials and would provide the time needed to ensure everyone is registered.

“We have made provision to ensure everyone is registered and no one is disenfranchised,” Buni assured.

The Yobe State governor also cautioned members who may attempt to deny others from registering.

“In this registration, it will be a futile exercise for those nursing the idea of hoarding the materials to create scarcity and deny others from registration because we have adequate back-up materials to ensure the success of the registration,” Governor Buni warned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

APC membership registration: Gov Buni asks members to adhere to COVID-19 protocols