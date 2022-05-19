APC holds delegates congresses in Zamfara

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has conducted its mini congresses for the election of local government, state and national delegates.

The delegates that will emerge will take part in the party’s primaries for the state, national assemblies seats, governorship as well as the office of the next President.

The flag-off of the delegates’ congresses was held at Aisha Memorial Conference, Hall, Maradun, on Thursday, and was attended by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, members of the National Committee of the party, INEC officials and security agencies under a peaceful atmosphere.

In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, and made available to Tribune Online disclosed that the exercise which held simultaneously in all the 14 local government areas of the state was flagged-off in Maradun, the hometown of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Speaking at the event, governor Matawalle stressed the need for harmony among members of the party.

According to him, once there’s harmony there will be peace, and this will lead to the growth of the party.





Gov Matawalle then thanked the people of Zamfara for their support and prayers which according to him assisted his administration since his assumption in office.

He solicited their continued support, for the party as well as its candidates at all levels, assuring that more dividends of democracy will continue to come their way.

In his welcome address, the state APC Chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani, expressed satisfaction and happiness for the unity attained in the party in the state.

He pledged to carry all members along as well as to be fair and just to all.

The National Committee Chairman, Hon Babagana Tijjani Banki, said all the 103 delegates from Maradun local government were elected based on consensus, saying consensus is allowed in the APC Constitution.

