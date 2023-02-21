Lagos State Chapter of APC has described as fake, a report that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, threw Naira notes at a crowd in Lagos on Tuesday during the party’s grand finale rally.

The rally held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

APC’s Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, Mr Seye Oladejo, said in a statement that the report emanated from the party’s opponents who were dazed by the success of the rally.

Oladejo said that the political opponents resorted “to planting fictional story of Naira-throwing by our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”.

“In a currently trending post, the orchestrated report purports that Asiwaju Tinubu threw wads of bank notes to a cheering crowd at Oshodi as his motorcade rode past from Lagos airport en route Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

“It is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell.

“It is part of an ongoing well-oiled campaign of calumny in a compromised section of the media to project Asiwaju in bad lights at a time millions of Nigeria are unable to access their hard-earned cash deposited in the banks.

“Asiwaju has championed the cause of long-suffering Nigerians that they are allowed to spend old bank notes pending when CBN is able to make adequate new bank notes available.

“Where will Asiwaju have seen new notes to be throwing on Lagos highways?” He added.

The spokesman said that the party would have ignored the report but chose to issue the statement for the sake of those who might be deceived by the report.

According to him, a closer look at a short video attached to the referenced report will reveal that two APC leaders are the ones actually throwing branded APC fez caps and leaflets to the cheering crowd,





”It is certainly not Naira notes.

“We urge our supporters and all right-thinking Nigerians to remain calm and vote Asiwaju Tinubu and all APC candidates on Saturday, Feb. 25,” Oladejo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ruling APC on Tuesday held its final rally in Lagos.

The rally was attended the party’s bigwigs including President Muhammadu Buhari.

