Bola Badmus

As part of measures to secure victory for the ruling party in the forthcoming polls, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has launched what it called “Operation Deliver- Your- Polling- Unit” ahead of February 25, 2023, Presidential/National Assembly as well as the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

National Director-General of the Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, while performing the flag-off in Lagos, urged members to ensure that they secure victory for the ruling APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at their various polling units across the country.

Tinubu is expected to test his popularity with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Peter Obi; Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), among others at the poll, holding this Saturday.

Bamigbade told state and local government coordinators of the Council to take the message to their wards and villages and ensure that APC secures victory at the polling units which, according to him, will guarantee victory at the national level for Tinubu.

“The upcoming election is about our future as youths of this country. Go out there and take the message of renewed hope to your friends, family and neighbours. Tell them what His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, represents in efforts to make life more livable for them.

“It is an election that will once again put our nation on the path of prosperity and growth. Ensure you vote peacefully for our candidates across the board and protect your votes.

“Make sure you are not shortchanged and that no one subverts the will of the people. We are on a path for great history and collectively, we must be vigilant to be part of this great future,” the APC chieftain said.

Borno State Coordinator of APC Professionals Council, Dr Abdilkarim Gidado, while responding on behalf of the state coordinators, thanked the national leadership of the Council for the initiative which he said was timely, assuring that the local government coordinators under him would be duly mobilized to ensure that the message trickles down to the wards and polling units.

He further assured that the Saturday poll would be an easy win for APC going by the nationwide support Asiwaju Tinubu had garnered since his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate last year.

