Jacob Segun Olatunji

The Nigeria Police High Command on Tuesday promised to carry out a major reorganisation in the Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the Anambra State Command and Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia of the Nigeria Police Force following the allegations of extra-judicial killings, extortion, unprofessionalism, and highhandedness against Police Officers attached to the Squad

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

The statement added that the Special Investigation Panel investigating the allegations against the affected Police officers had commenced a full-scale investigation into the allegations and the investigators had moved to scenes and sites for on-the-spot-assessment.

It explained that the team was tasked to harness all available means and spread its tentacles towards ensuring that all information received via the channels made available to the public was properly examined to assist the investigations, subsequent reports of findings, and recommendations.

According to the statement, “the Nigeria Police Force wishes to disabuse the minds of well-meaning members of the public and all interested stakeholders that the panel comprising respected and thoroughbred officers including officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit, reports directly to the Inspector-General of Police, and shall discharge the responsibility professionally and ensure justice”.

It reassured that the Anambra RRS, Okuzu, would be reorganized and sanitized to suit the present ideologies and administrative styles of the Force leadership in conformity with international best practices saying that ” ” this sanitization will be equally extended to other tactical squads across the Force’

The statement added that “it is imperative to clear the air that the officers fingered in the trending allegation were never arrested or detained. rather, they were summoned to the Force Headquarters for interrogation to have a clue on the trending allegations”

It explained that due to the denial of the allegations raised by a blogger, the Inspector-General of Police then set in motion the process for diligent investigations.

