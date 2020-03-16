2023: Be prepared to be uprooted, Lagos PDP chair, Doherty tells APC

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Adedeji Doherty, on Monday officially welcomed back into the party fold the 2019 governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, warning that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be prepared to be uprooted, come 2023 as Lagosians were now tired of them.

Doherty said this while speaking at the party secretariat at Sogunle area of Ikeja, while officially welcoming Gbadamosi and his supporters back into PDP.

Gbadamosi who was a former member of the PDP had joined ADP towards last nationwide poll to actualise his governorship ambition.

The event was attended by party chieftains, including Otunba Segun Adewale aka Aeroland, Chief Muiz Dosumu, Yeye Sobajo, Dr. Tokunbo Pearse, Chief Sunday Olaifa, among others.

Speaking at the event, Doherty said the party was more strengthened and united now with the return of Gbadamosi and others who had earlier done so, noting that the PDP exco members presence at Monday’s occasion was 99.9per cent, which he said was the highest ever.

This was just as he described the return of Gbadamosi as a step in the right direction and beginning of enthroning democratic ethos in Lagos State, where he said no new university had been built in the last 30 years and the transportation system had virtually not been upgraded while debt profile kept rising.

“APC be careful, Lagosians are tired of APC, and this is to give it a warning that in PDP, we are not sleeping, we are working together.

“I am an engineer, we are strategizing, the day of reckoning is coming, you would be uprooted,” Doherty said.

The party chieftain expressed shock at the rate at which the APC government in the state had incurred debts, saying something should be done to prevent the state from going bankrupt.

According to him, the counsel becomes imperative as generations of Lagosians might not be able to pay back such debts, adding: “The kind if debts we have in Lagos our generations cannot pay for all.”

He, therefore, commended Gbadamosi and his supporters for returning into the PDP early enough, saying that it would afford them a lot of time to work for the success of the party in 2023.

“Gbadamosi is dogged and committed person, he even came early enough to join the PDP to strategize for 2023 General Elections. We shall do our work, we will burn candles, we should go out and sell our party to the people, that is one of the reasons Gbadamosi has come to join the party.” Doherty explained.

Speaking in the same vein, Gbadamosi said there was a problem in the state, which required collective effort to solve, explaining that one of the reasons he returned to the PDP was to join hands with members of the party to build a united platform capable of winning elections in the state.

“My job in the PDP Lagos is to build a winning team that cannot be usurped by those people for their own advantage,” he said.

Speaking further, the politician said the PDP was disturbed by neglect suffered by the state under the ruling APC as it had failed to provide the necessary infrastructure.

“PDP is disturbed by the neglect of the party in power to provide necessary infrastructures in the state. We are also disturbed about the pipeline explosion at Abule Ado, in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state. We symphatize with those who lost their dear ones and property in the incident,” Gbadamosi said.

Also speaking, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Mr. Kolawole Von, enjoined members to team up with the leadership of PDP to bring about victory in the 2023 General Elections.

The party chieftain noted that party members and people of Lagos State had suffered for too long, saying members needed to work assiduously for its success in the state in the coming polls, expressing the belief that the dream would come true.

“We are so determined and the actions and attitude of our people are encouraging that the PDP candidate will emerge the next governor of the state,” he said.