FUOYE to commence post graduate programmes in Mgt. Science

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), on Monday said that Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Doctoral degree programmes in Banking and Finance, as well as Accounting in the Faculty of Management Sciences, would commence before the end of 2019/2020 academic session.

The Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof Patrick Oladele, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

Prof. Oladele said that the faculty would soon start it’s M.B.A Medical and Health Services programme to enhance upward career mobility for graduates of B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science.

He said that they would partner with the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy.

The Dean also noted that apart from the planned post-graduate programmes, the faculty was planning to introduce new departments at the undergraduate level.

According to him, the new undergraduate programmes would include B.Sc. Marketing, B.Sc. Entrepreneurship and Management.

He explained that the conception and the introduction of some of these upcoming programmes was part of the university’s way of responding to the environmental yearnings of the people, especially, in the areas of management and entrepreneurship skills.

The dean added that the postgraduate programmes would only take off after the graduation of the current set of the faculty’s undergraduates later in 2020.

He also said that the faculty had begun collaboration with relevant professional bodies for technical assistance, especially in the areas of curriculum, instructional material assistance and general supports.

According to him, the professional bodies include; the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Nigerian Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), the Nigerian Institute of Management, (NIM) and the Nigerian Institute of Marketing (NIMark).

He said that the collaboration had begun to yield substantial results as ICAN recently donated books worth over N500,000 to the faculty as part of assistance for a hitch-free take-off of these new programmes.

Oladele described the high-quality manpower assembled for the faculty, as one other evidence of the Vice Chancellor’s passion for the development of the faculty.

