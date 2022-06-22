FCT SEB donates 150 chairs, lockers to School for Gifted

The Federal Capital Territory, Secondary Education Board (SEB), has donated about 150 chairs and desk lockers to School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The Secretary/Director of the board, Dr Nanre Emeje, thanked the management and staff of the School for the Gifted for always making the FCT government proud in particular and Nigerian in general.

Emeje also thanked the School for the gifted PTA for their visible interventions and for being good partners in progress.

She promised more government intervention in the special school in the coming years.

While thanking the FCT SEB for the gesture, the principal of the school, Dr Esther Bankole, and the PTA Chairman, Otunba Olusegun Ashaolu JP, expressed their gratitude to the board for this timely gift and prays for more government presence in the School for the Gifted.

