APC Convention: Lawan announces Kalu, Fani-Kayode, others, as Campaign team

A few days to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Convention, Senate President and presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has announced members of his campaign team.

A statement made available to newsmen disclosed that former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu will lead the eight-man Committee as the Director-General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation.

Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organization and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

Members of the team are former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who will serve as Deputy Chairman in the Publicity Committee with Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi as Chairman.

Senator Auwal Lawan is the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee with Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa as Co-chairman.

Others are Senators Ikechukwu Obiora and Betty Apiafi as Chairman and Deputy Chairman Strategy and Planning while Senators Barau Jibrin and Peter Nwaoboshi lead Contact and Mobilisation.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… Lawan announces Kalu Fani-Kayode…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics… Lawan announces Kalu Fani-Kayode…