APC Convention: Lawan announces Kalu, Fani-Kayode, others, as Campaign team

Latest News
By Tribune Online
A few days to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Convention, Senate President and presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has announced members of his campaign team.

A statement made available to newsmen disclosed that former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu will lead the eight-man Committee as the Director-General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation.

Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organization and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

Members of the team are former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who will serve as Deputy Chairman in the Publicity Committee with Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi as Chairman.

Senator Auwal Lawan is the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee with Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa as Co-chairman.

Others are Senators Ikechukwu Obiora and Betty Apiafi as Chairman and Deputy Chairman Strategy and Planning while Senators Barau Jibrin and Peter Nwaoboshi lead Contact and Mobilisation.


