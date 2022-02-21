APC Convention: Don’t stampede Buni, Nabena cautions aggrieved governors, chieftains

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Honourable Yekini Nabena, has declared that the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should not be stampeded to conduct the election of national officers.

Nabena made the declaration in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday.

His caution was on the heels of allegations by certain chieftains of the party that the APC CECPC led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni was not ready to conduct the national convention and plotting to extend its tenure.

The APC national publicity scribe further pointed fingers of scorn at certain governors whom he accused of what he called a smear campaign aimed at causing disaffection in the Forum of APC Governors and ultimately, discrediting the Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Buni.

Nabena further warned that casting aspersions on the leadership of the party on the eve of a general election could undermine the chances of the ruling party as it could be discredited in the eyes of the electorate.

Nabena said: “I appeal to our leaders at all levels to trust the CECPC leadership and eschew every form of action that will portray APC in a bad light.

“Those sponsoring fifth columnists against the APC Chairman and the party leadership are like political vultures who feed on dead meat but presently there is no dead meat for them to eat.

“The party leadership knows them and at the appropriate time actions will be taken against them according to the APC constitution.”

