APC CECPC aborts national convention

Agitated aspirants and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) anxious about the conduct of the national convention for the election of substantive national officers may have to bury their expectations.

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has shelved the process, indefinitely.

Investigation revealed that the National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has written the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to notify the electoral body of its fresh move to conduct zonal congresses before the national convention.

In the letter dated February 21, 2022, entitled “Notice for the conduct of zonal congresses”, addressed to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the APC CECPC said, “The notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our party constitution.”

The letter further read in part:” In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our party Constitution, we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great party, the All Progressives Congress has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

