The All Progressive Congress (APC) has described the decision by the government of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano state to reverse the naming of one of the state-owned university after Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule Dan Masanin Kano and former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, as reckless and a clear demonstration of its frustration and disconnection with the people.

This is just as the Kano state House of Assembly has been called upon, to shun any temptation to make amendments to the law which allows for the immortalization of this national and international icon who was Nigeria’s minister of mines and power; national guidance; former Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints, and commissioner for Information in Kano state.

An APC stalwart in Nassarawa local government of the state, Alhaji Dauda Sani said the decision, which is believed to have been communicated to the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC), seeks to rename the institution after the late Malam Aminu Kano, leader of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

According to him, while late Malam Aminu Kano is equally an illustrious son of Kano who contributed to its development when he lived, the decision is however diabolic in view of the NNPP government’s avowed commitment to reversing all developmental strides of the former administration in the state.

Sani further noted that already the former PRP leader has been immortalized by renaming of some iconic institutions after him that included Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Kano; Aminu Kano House, Abuja, among others.

He disclosed that thhe NNPP ought to have learnt a lesson from such irrational policy and programmes reversals such as the demolition of infrastructure for business and economic development worth over N200 billion which backlash is still having profound impact on the government.

He pointed out that the decision of the Kano administration also brought to fore the lack of understanding of how government operate.

“The renaming of the university was done through a bill for the enactment of law and passage by the state House of Assembly. Instead of first amending the law to allow for the reversal, they wanted to use executive fiat and directly communicated to the NUC which requested for the amended law that will allow the commission to rename the university,” the statement added.

He stated that despite this record of achievements, so far, the Dan Masani was only eulogized by renaming of the the university after him which was formerly named after a geo-political zone, the North West.

