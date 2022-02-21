UK partners InfraCredit to fund £10million energy project in Nigeria

The United Kingdom(UK) alongside InfraCredit is providing up to £10 million of concessional aid to reduce the risk for pension and insurance funds to invest in energy access projects and support Nigeria’s COP26 commitments.

The financing will help Nigerian investors focus on low carbon energy, supporting off-grid, low-carbon energy projects.

The UK Minister for Africa, Latin and Caribbean, Vicky Ford said the £10 million will be blended to de-risk transactions and therefore mobilise domestic institutional investment from local pension funds, insurance firms and other local institutional investors.

Ford added that This will help scale up domestic financing for eligible off-grid clean energy infrastructures, such as solar mini-grid and home systems, clean cooking infrastructure and SME cold storage infrastructure in Nigeria.

“The UK is committed to increasing both renewable energy and energy access in Nigeria, driving clean, sustainable and resilient growth.

“As the world looks to transition to clean growth, we are witnessing an era-defining opportunity for the private sector. This transaction is particularly exciting as it brings together UK government support with the institutional capital which is essential to growing the sector at scale.”

This innovative blended finance initiative will provide affordable long-term financing from local investors for the low carbon energy sector to support the scaling up of off-grid low carbon energy projects in unserved and underserved communities.

“This initiative will support the implementation of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions(NDC) plan, which Nigeria submitted to the UNFCCC before COP26, its Energy Transition Plan, which was presented by the Nigerian government at COP26, and Nigeria’s plans to increase energy access including the Solar Naija programme”.

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy Agba in his remarks pointed out that Nigeria kickstarted its clean energy transition as far back as 2014 with the first Solar Hybrid Projects executed across Lagos, Kaduna, and the Borno States.

Agba maintained that since then, Nigeria has continued to raise ambition by putting requisite regulations and policies in place, developing investor-grade data for project development, and securing the $550 million NEP facility from the World Bank and African Development Bank this is currently the largest clean energy access programme across the continent.