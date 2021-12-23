NIGAV doles out N1m cash, other awards to distinguished aviators

Aviation agencies, private companies and individuals bagged awards in various categories with a cash award of N1 million doled to the winners of the King and Queen of the Air competition adjudged by a panel of five to have excelled in the areas assessed.

The awards were given at the now popular yearly Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) industry event organised by the Chairman of Airport Business Summit, Mr Fortune Idu, at the NIGAV centre, international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

Declaring open the ceremony, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who was represented by the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, (AIB-N), Mr Akin Olateru, commended the organiser for putting together the award ceremony which had, over the years, motivated organisations and individuals to put great efforts in promoting safety, security and comfort in the industry.

According to Sirika, to succeed, four things are needed, which include; being good at whatever one does, perseverance, fairness to all concerned and a good relationship with God.

“If you will agree with me when you work, you will appreciate being rewarded, it is not about finances, it is not about getting salaries but just to say that people see you, that somebody from outside can actually watch what you are doing and really appreciate your effort.”

While appreciating the courage, tenacity, perseverance and professionalism of the organiser of the NIGAV Award, the Minister said, “Every year he keeps improving on what he does, I need us to please learn from this, everybody must think how can I make things better where I work, how can I improve on the processes.”

The Minister added that, if all engaged in all processes could think about how things could be better and solve problems, the aviation industry would be a better place.

“And this is what this administration has been doing since inception – ensuring we are solving problems and making things better and also constantly evaluating processes and procedures and to see how we can improve on things.”

In his opening remarks, the NIGAV coordinator said the award was to inspire industry professionals to strive for excellence.

He stated that the Nigerian aviation award had stood out as a prime brand for motivation and promotion of industry growth in a safe and sustainable manner.

“The award, which is tagged as Nigeria’s most prestigious air transport award, has stood as an industry motivating factor for excellence and has also helped to engender healthy competition for safer air service delivery and a promoter of development.”

Idu explained that, the Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) Awards, which was part of the former Nigeria Aviation Conference and Expo and Award event, was now on its 11th edition as the primary independent watchdog of the industry, whose programmes inspire best practice and promote industry excellence.

His words, “The activities that permeate every aviation year are highlighted in the event for building traveler’s confidence and creating a strong and positive perception of the travel industry in Nigeria.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.