Any Amotekun personnel found abusing their office will be dealt with ― Makinde

Following recent instances of clashes between personnel of the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun corps) and members of the public, Governor Seyi Makinde has promised to look into alleged highhandedness of members of the corps.

Breaking his silence on the recent activities of Amotekun in the state, Makinde via his Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, on Friday, said corps members found abusing their office will be dealt with accordingly.

Makinde’s words come on the heels of Wednesday’s killing of two 20-year-old youths in Tapa, Ibarapa North local government area of the state after a clash between the youths and Amotekun corps members.

Generally, on insecurity in the state, Makinde assured that his administration prioritised addressing the various security issues rocking the state.

He added that his government will not condone any harassment of either member of the public or security agents.

Makinde wrote, “Following the recent events in Tapa, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, it becomes imperative that I once again reassure the good people of Oyo State that our administration is doing everything in its power to address security issues in our state.

“One of the strategies we are using to check insecurity in the state is the recently introduced Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun).

“I am fully aware of the alleged highhandedness by some members of the corps. We are investigating these issues to address them promptly.

“The welfare and security of the good people of Oyo State remain our top priority. We will not sit back and watch any harassment or intimidation of members of the public or our security officers.

“Therefore, I urge the good people of Oyo State to please remain calm and allow members of the corps to perform their legally authorised duties for our people’s well-being.

“Let me assure you that if any corps members are abusing their office, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

