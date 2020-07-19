Anti-graft war: CSOs pass votes of confidence on Malami
A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has passed a vote of confidence on the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
In the last few weeks, there has been what the minister described as a campaign of calumny against him and some other government officials in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The organisations, Northern Youths Progressive Assembly, South West Youths Congress and South East Youths Movement Of Nigeria, at a joint press conference in Abuja, commended Malami, for his stand on the anti-corruption fight of the federal government.
The National coordinators of the groups, Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu, Comrade Olamide Odumosu and Comrade Emanuel B. Chidibere, warned against spreading of fake news about the AGF.
The group highlighted the many achievements of Malami as AGF to include his stand on the fight against corruption in line with policies of President Buhari’s administration; his advice to the federal government in the Processing and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) case were Nigeria would have lost $9.6 billion to dubious characters and proactive and preventive steps in the fight against Sex and Gender-Based Violence.
The youth groups said, ”For these reasons and many more, we, the Northern Youths Progressive Assembly, South West Youths Congress And South East Youths Movement Of Nigeria are passing Votes of Confidence on the AGF because we are sure of his capability to bring the needed turn around to the justice sector in line with the vision of the federal government.
“The AGF has done all within his power to expose corrupt elements in the government who want to bring shame to President Buhari, who is doing his best to ensure a free, fair and just society for all Nigerians.
”We, the Northern Youths Progressive Assembly, South West Youths Congress and South East Youths Movement of Nigeria, hereby, call on the AGF to stay focussed and not be distracted by the noise of those who are vehemently opposed to the anti-corruption fight of Mr President.
”We are also calling on President Buhari to disregard all the baseless allegations and campaign of calumny against the AGF and other government functionaries who are working very hard to deliver on the promises of Mr President to Nigerians.”
