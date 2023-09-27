The United Kingdom’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has stated that being gay or a woman with a fear of potential discrimination in their country of origin is not sufficient grounds for seeking asylum in the UK or any Western country.

Braverman made these remarks during a speech in Washington, D.C., where she expressed her concerns about uncontrolled immigration, which she views as an “existential threat” to the West.

Braverman argued that multiculturalism has failed and that many migrants coming to Western countries are not in peril.

She emphasised the need for an overhaul of United Nations (UN) refugee rules and warned that without effective border control, Western governments may not endure.

In her speech, Braverman suggested that the UN’s 1951 treaty on refugees, which defines refugees as those with a “well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion,” may need to be revised to raise the threshold for asylum claims.

She noted that the UN Convention has seen an interpretive shift away from persecution towards a broader definition of discrimination, which has led to an expansion in the number of asylum seekers.

While acknowledging the difficulties faced by individuals in some parts of the world due to their gender or sexual orientation, Braverman argued that simply being gay or a woman and fearing discrimination in one’s country of origin should not automatically qualify someone for asylum.

