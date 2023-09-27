No fewer than 1,000 students from Ede North State constituency of Osun were on Tuesday empowered with various educational materials and liquid cash worth millions of naira to assist their educational advancement.

The empowerment programme which was organised by the state House Of Assembly member representing the constituency, Hon. Adewumi Kofoworola Babajide, attracted beneficiaries from six secondary and 23 primary schools in the Ede North state constituency and was held at the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s hall in his country home, Ede.

Speaking, while distributing the educational materials and the cash, the lawmaker who is also the majority leader of the House said, he organised the empowerment to enhance quality education in the state constituency and pledged not to relent in getting himself involved more in whatever thing that could add values to their educational attainments in life.

He said, he took the decision to invest in their future and make them more viable and virile in their educational engagement.

The minority leader who insisted that youths are the leaders of tomorrow, posited that they are the states of today and tomorrow and charged their teachers to pay more attention to them while studying to be able to guide them aright in the courses that would assist them in selecting their choices of subjects for future planning.

Hon. Babajide while appealing to the students to be more focused on their education, argued that education is the only key that could enhance their growth and make them to be productive in any given society.

According to him, with good education, they would shake the world and develop their inborn potential which would accelerate their greatness in life.

He further advised their parents and wards to be more attentive to them by giving them parental care and guidance that could add value to their lives and make them self-reliant in life.

In his own remark at the occasion, the Speaker of the House Of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, described the programme as commendable and pledged to adopt such in his own constituency also to better the education of the young ones.

The Speaker further applauded the majority for the programme and charged him to maintain the tempo saying, the gesture would play a long way in motivating learners to be more studious and do copious reading towards achieving their goals.

He however charged students to be upright in their education and be more dedicated to work to be good leaders of tomorrow.

Also, the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. B. T. Salam, admonished the students to be obedient and shun any act that could bring disrepute to their personalities and homes they hail from.

Hon. Salam who described sound Education as an instrument of equalisation, argued that It can make you stand and wine and dine with who is who in any given Society.

He thereafter urged them not to limit themselves in life but, to be more determined to be able to whether all confronting challenges and storms on their way to greatness in life.

