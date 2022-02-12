Another covid omicron variant?

I want to know if it is true that another Omicron Variant of the COVID virus has surfaced? If so, kindly let me know how this is different from other variants.

Jumoke (by SMS)

Yes, it is true that a new strain of the Omicron Variant called BA.2 has been discovered by some British scientists. Although it has been reported that this strain of Omicron may be even more transmissible than the original variant, the good news is that current vaccines appear to offer the same level of protection against symptomatic disease. Due to the relatively small number of confirmed cases, scientists caution that current information is provisional. According to them, whether or not the strain causes more severe disease will become apparent as more data is collected.