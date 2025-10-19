Annie Idibia finds love again

It appears actress Annie Idibia may not remain single for long following the reported crash of her marriage to music icon, 2Face Idibia.

Fresh reports and social media activity suggest that celebrity stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly known as Swanky Jerry, may be the new man warming Annie’s heart.

The duo, who have shared a long and sometimes dramatic friendship, recently set the internet abuzz with a series of affectionate exchanges that fans have interpreted as more than just platonic.

In a post that has since gone viral, Swanky Jerry described Annie as “the most beautiful soul I’ve ever known,” while Annie responded with a heartfelt “I love you always, my person.”

Their public display of affection comes just months after Annie and 2Face’s marriage reportedly hit the rocks, following years of speculation about infidelity and emotional strain.

The actress, who had once described her marriage as “a rollercoaster of love, pain, and grace,” has lately been posting cryptic quotes about “peace, self-love, and fresh starts”.

Fans were quick to notice that Swanky, who was previously at odds with Annie during the Young, Famous & African reality show saga, has now returned to being one of her closest companions.

Their reconciliation, which started quietly earlier this year, now appears to have blossomed into something much deeper and possibly romantic.

Many online observers have expressed excitement over the pair’s chemistry, with some calling them “a perfect match” and others urging Annie to “choose happiness this time.”

Swanky Jerry, known for styling top celebrities across Africa, including Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Bonang Matheba, has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship with Annie.

Still, his recent posts featuring the actress in glowing admiration have only intensified rumors of a budding romance.

The once “perfect love story” that captivated Nigerians for years now seems to have faded, paving the way for a new chapter in Annie’s personal life.

Whether or not Swanky Jerry and Annie Idibia are truly in love or just sharing a deep emotional bond remains to be seen.