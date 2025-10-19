Muyiwa Ademola bags ‘Outstanding Cinematic Achievement’ award

Nollywood star Muyiwa Ademola is basking in excitement after clinching the Outstanding Cinematic Achievement 2025 award at the Film Exhibitor Showcase organised by FilmonEng.

The veteran actor, producer, and director, known for his deep storytelling and signature emotional delivery, could hardly hide his joy as he took to Instagram to share the big news with fans and colleagues.

In a heartfelt post, Ademola, popularly known as AuthenticMuy, described the win as both surprising and humbling. “I’m hardly caught unaware and unprepared! Alas, it happened this evening… OUTSTANDING CINEMATIC ACHIEVEMENT 2025. I felt so elated and excited receiving this amazing award from @filmoneng in the presence of industry giants,” he wrote.

The actor revealed that being the first-ever recipient of the award made the recognition even more special. “Being the first time they would do this blew me off completely and sincerely, I really want to do more,” he added, hinting at more ambitious projects ahead.

Ademola expressed deep gratitude to God, his cast and crew, and his family, acknowledging their unwavering support through the highs and lows of his filmmaking journey. “A very special thanks to God Almighty. A big thank you to my entire cast & crew, my beautiful and amiable family,” he said.

He also extended appreciation to his colleagues in the industry, media professionals, cinema houses, friends, allies, management team, and global fan base. “I received an award on your behalf tonight, everyone,” he declared, dedicating the milestone to all who have supported his career.

The Orirebirth team, which worked closely with him on his recent projects, also got a mention in his emotional post, as the actor emphasized the collective effort behind his success.

Closing his message with gratitude, the award-winning filmmaker promised to keep pushing creative boundaries. “It took all, but you have given me reasons to do more. I am humbled and honored with this gesture. Big love,” he wrote, signing off with his trademark humility and optimism.