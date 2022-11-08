Anger over Ikpeazu’s alleged poor performance will secure victory for APC ― Emenike

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said the poor performance of the incumbent Abia State governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu will make his victory and others contesting on the APC platform in the southeast state seamless.

Chief Emenike made the declaration on Tuesday when he led certain chieftains of the party on a visit to the ruling party national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu in Abuja.

Emenike told journalists that the electorate in Abia are waiting for next year to ease out the People’s Democratic Party through the ballot.

He said: “Our governor can be anywhere but what I want to assure you is that through his performance, he has done almost 40 per cent of the campaign for the APC. And what we are doing is just trying to harvest most of the grounds and cover all the loopholes and work towards our victory. A lot of people are still doubtful relying on past propaganda and information, but before you say anything about the APC Abia, try to visit the State, go to the polling unit, the wards and find out the status of today’s APC in Abia State and whether we are ready for victory or not.