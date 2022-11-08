Anger over Ikpeazu’s alleged poor performance will secure victory for APC ― Emenike
• says LP only exist on internet
All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said the poor performance of the incumbent Abia State governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu will make his victory and others contesting on the APC platform in the southeast state seamless.
Chief Emenike made the declaration on Tuesday when he led certain chieftains of the party on a visit to the ruling party national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu in Abuja.
Emenike told journalists that the electorate in Abia are waiting for next year to ease out the People’s Democratic Party through the ballot.
He said: “Our governor can be anywhere but what I want to assure you is that through his performance, he has done almost 40 per cent of the campaign for the APC. And what we are doing is just trying to harvest most of the grounds and cover all the loopholes and work towards our victory. A lot of people are still doubtful relying on past propaganda and information, but before you say anything about the APC Abia, try to visit the State, go to the polling unit, the wards and find out the status of today’s APC in Abia State and whether we are ready for victory or not.
“I assure, we will win and we are here primarily to assure our leader, our national chairman, that APC is intact and ready to deliver the party and rescue Abia State. Our mission statement is to first rescue the State and simultaneously develop it. “
The APC Abia governorship candidate dismissed the Labour Party as no threat as he claimed the opposition party only thrives on social media.
“LP is only making waves on the Internet and that was why I said, come to Abia to conveniently assess the situation yourself and know which party is actually making impact in the State and those not making an impact.
“You don’t expect a party that has polling unit exco not to make impact. Go to the courts in Abia, there are avalanche of cases against the APC. There is none against LP, PDP, APGA, but against the APC. Why are they suing us other than the fact that they know the threat we present.?
“However, the National Chairman has advised us that power belongs to God. “So, we are only praying to God and working very hard for that victory, and by the grace of God, that victory will be delivered in Jesus’ name. “
Emenike also thanked the national chairman of his party for his tireless efforts in ensuring reconciliation in the Abia State chapter ahead of the next general elections.
“The chairman has said it all. We are here not to disagree, not to quarrel, not to complain, but to give honour to whom honour is due.
“We want to thank our revered leader, our national chairman for his leadership and fatherly role, in bringing the kind of peace we are currently enjoying in Abia. “We are here to thank him and also show solidarity for his leadership. We want to assure him that APC Abia is geared towards victory. We pledged that we will show him certificate of return of victory in Abia State. “
Amongst chieftains of the APC Abia State chapter who accompanied Emenike to the party national secretariat were the deputy governorship candidate, Barrister Gloria Akara, Abia APC Chairman, Dr. KC Ononugbu; APC Welfare Officer, Sir FN Nwosu, Senator Chris Adighije, and Sir Marc Wabara.
