The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has lamented over the death of the newborn baby boy rescued from a pit toilet dumped by his 20-year-old mother, three days after birth, at Otuocha community in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

The governor’s wife said that parents, guardians, and the entire society need to quickly wake up in the face of rising moral decay and abandonment of basic norms.

The baby, who was rescued and immediately rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, died while receiving medical attention.

Reacting further to the incident, Mrs Soludo described it as inhumane and distraught, noting that as a mother, she feels the pain of having to deal with such news, which brings shock and deep discomfort.

The governor’s wife, while stating that she was in prayer for the full recovery of the baby boy immediately after it was confirmed that he had been taken to the hospital and was looking forward to visiting him, said that the sudden news of his passing away shook her heart.

She noted that such an incident, along with so many others of a kind, tells an unacceptable story of the present society and how morality has been eroded by growing, unmitigated decadence.

The governor’s wife blamed some parents and guardians, whom she said have abandoned their primary responsibility to home and proper child upbringing, explaining that moral deterioration has thrived basically because those who were entrusted with the sensitive task have failed in their duties.

Mrs Soludo further stated that the whole society must rise up immediately and take decisive actions if the spate of current moral decline is to be cut down, while individuals and institutions entrusted with the job of societal sanity have to show renewed zeal and commitment to the occupation.

She restated her calls for parents to teach their children more about culture, traditions, fear of God, and common values like the sanctity of life, the value of patience, self-control, hard work, and perseverance, among others.

Her reaction was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka by her media aide, Daniel Ezeigwe.

