Anambra guber: Let’s play by rules, AA candidate tells Soludo, others

The candidate of Action Alliance (AA), in the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra, Ozo Jephat Ezechukwu Nweke, has called on the incumbent governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, and other candidates participating in the election to try to play by the rules and avoid the temptation of blackmailing others to gain political advantage.

Nweke, in a press conference in Awka, the Anambra state capital, at the weekend, said political campaigns should be a period when candidates of parties should use to sell their programmes to the electorate and convince them on the viability or otherwise of what they are bringing to the table.

He said, “The essence of political campaigns shouldn’t be to malign or engage in character assassination or unnecessary altercations with political opponents, but to showcase our developmental plans for the people.

“Campaigns should be issue-based. What are your plans for the security of lives and property? How do you intend to stop kidnappings and killings that have become commonplace in our state?

“How do you intend to tackle the debilitating multiple taxation choking our people to death and stagnating businesses? What are your plans for the education sector, welfare of the people, and the state’s economy? How do you attract investors to come and build industries, employ our youth, and improve our revenue base without necessarily taking people to the cleaners in the name of politics?

” These are the issues that ought to dominate our discourse and not name-calling.”

Ozo Nweke further said anything contrary to these amounts to politics of bitterness and undue recourse to the gallery, which is not what the people of the state need at this moment in time.

The AA candidate equally condemned as despicable some recent attacks and use of uncouth language by some people who reacted to a trending video of Anambra state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo dancing with his son to a music waxed by the latter, saying such attacks were unnecessary.

He said that Soludo is a family man with children and has done nothing wrong to dance with his son. Again, according to him, Soludo is human and deserves to express himself like every other human on what he likes.

“It is therefore both condemnable and detestable for anyone to ridicule the first family of the state because of that. My idea is that we should all desist from this dirty politics of bitterness and calumny just to gain undue political advantage and focus on issues.

“On our side, we have mapped out very robust programmes on how to rescue Anambra from misrule and put the state on the path of development and progress, which keep unfolding as we meet people in our campaigns.

“I believe there could be different approaches toward the way things are done, but Governor Soludo is trying his best in terms of general development.

“Though he is not devoid of mistakes, as such a default is naturally embedded in our everyday life. We hold him high, and where such mistake is noticed, should be handled with correction in order to move the state further in positivism,” Nweke stressed.