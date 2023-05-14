Anambra State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) led by Chief Ugochukwu Emeh, has passed a vote of confidence in Julius Abure-led national executive of the party.

They also expressed unflinching support for the party’s presidential flagbearer in the February 25, 2023 general election, Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in their ongoing legal battle at the election petitions tribunal to recover their mandate.

Addressing Journalists shortly after the meeting held at the State Secretariat in Awka, over the weekend, they dissociated the state from what they described as “the rabble rousing misconduct and clout chasing by some misguided fellows, led by one Alh Lamidi Apapa.”

The resolutions read in part, “At the conclusion of the meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council of the Labour Party, the Local Government Chairmen/Secretaries, the National/State Assemblies-elect on the platform of the party resolved that;

“A vote of confidence is hereby passed on the national leadership of LP, led by the National Chairman of our great party, Barrister Julius Abure; the National Secretary, Alh Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Organising Secretary, Chief Clement Ojukwu, and the Treasurer.

“That the vote of confidence passed on the national leadership was in regards to the sterling performance they have rendered to the party in various capacities as national officers and leaders of the party.

“We also resolved that the Alh Lamidi Apapa and his pocket group’s attempt to fractionalise the leadership of LP was an attempt in futility and an unwarranted meddlesomeness that should not be allowed at all.

“We therefore urge Apapa and his co-travellers to retrace their steps, so that history will be kind to them. We stand with the national leadership of Julius Abure and his executive, in every step of the way.”

