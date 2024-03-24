Anambra State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP), has declared support for the embattled National Chairman of the party, Comrade Julius Abure.

The State Chairman of the party, Comrade Ogochukwu Emeh, who spoke to our Correspondent in a telephone interview in Awka, on Sunday, said the leadership of the party under his watch in Anambra State is solidly behind Abure-Led National Working Committee.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, led by Comrade Joe Ajaero had accused Abure of planning to hold an “illegal convention”. This, they said, was to perpetrate his rule or in the alternative appoint cronies to act on his behalf.

Recall that both the Joe Ajaero-led NLC and the House of Representatives Caucus of the LP had taken issue with Abure over the planned convention date.

However, Organised Labour, which constitutes a major power block within the party, has demanded that Abure step out. They said it would allow an election-independent audit into the party’s finances.

This was a sequel to allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him by the erstwhile National Treasurer.

Meanwhile, the Abure-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the LP, had, on Saturday, accused Ajaero of being desperate to replace Abure as National Chairman.

Reacting further on the situation, Comrade Emeh, said the position of the Anambra State Chapter of the party will not be different from that of the National Working Committee/Executive Council.

According to him, our position here in Anambra will not be different from that of Abure-Led National Working Committee/Executive Council of the party. We are strongly behind the NWC.

“Whatever his led- NWC, said, it’s what we in Anambra will say. He is our National Chairman. We are behind him,” the chairman concluded.