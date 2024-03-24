Students from Ghana emerged as the top three candidates with the best results in the 2023 May\June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The exam was conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for all the final year secondary school students in its five -member countries, namely: Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Liberia, and Nigeria.

A total of 2,327,342 students participated in the exam with Nigeria alone presenting 1,613,733 which was over 70 per cent of the entire candidates.

Interestingly, all three Ghanaian students with best results are boys and two of them are from the same school, St James Seminary Senior High School (SHS).

They are Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi (1st Prize), Dzandu Selorm(2nd Prize) and Asenso-Gyambibi Daniel (3rd Prize).

The trio were unveiled at the just concluded 72nd Annual General Meeting of the council held in Freetown, Sierra Leone and they were all rewarded with WAEC International Excellence Award for their outstanding efforts in the sub-regional exam.

Similarly, the Augustus Bandele Oyediran Award for the the best candidate in the exam went to the overall best, Ganaian’s Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi while two candidates from Sierra Leone, Mammah Raymonda and Bangura Joshua went home with the National Distinction award, 1st and 2nd respectively, and another student, Fillie Sahr Edward, won the National Merit Award, all at the event.

The head of public affairs of WAEC International, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Nigeria, on Sunday.

He disclosed that WAEC had now elected Prof Thomas Brima Rick.

Yormah, the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Fourah Bay College and former Pro Vice-Chancellor of University of Sierra Leone as the 21st Chairman of the organisation at the forum, succeeding Prof Ato Essuman from Ghana.

According to Ojijeogu, President of Sierra Leone, Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, who was represented by the Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh declared the meeting open and commended WAEC for its high-ranking status in global examining bodies.

He promised his government’s continuous commitment to cooperate and collaborate with the organisation in any areas of mutual benefit.

Ojijeogu said the annual council meeting is on a rational basis among the five-member countries.