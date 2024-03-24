Oyo State Government is set to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WaterAid, to facilitate its mission of transforming lives and improving access to potable water, sanitation, and hygiene as an essential step out of poverty.

The Chairman of Oyo State Water Corporation, Hon. Elias Adeojo made this known over the weekend after a meeting with the representatives of WaterAid Nigeria, led by the Ag. Director of Programmes, WaterAid Nigeria, Mr. Alao Adebayo.

Adeojo after the meeting, posited that the signing of the MoU would signify a partnership that would provide a better way of managing water resources in the state, adding that the laudable and purposeful development in Oyo State by the present administration cannot be quantified as it would continue to attract partnerships from well-meaning organisations across the globe.

The Chairman however regretted that almost all the schemes of the Corporation are being bedeviled by epileptic power supply, with few working at lower capacities but stressed that despite the economic doldrums in the country, the State Government is leaving no stone unturned to provide potable water to residents of the state.

Hon. Adeojo enjoined the organisation to render its support to the corporation because it has capacity needed to bring back the glory of the scheme.

In his response, WaterAid Nigeria representative, Mr Alao Adebayo noted that the agency was committed to supporting Oyo State towards ensuring that residents had access to good water, adding that the MoU is expected to improve the capacity of the Oyo State Water Corporation.

Mr. Adebayo Alao expressed the readiness of WaterAid Africa to assist in boosting water supply to Oyo State as a whole as it usually undertakes Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) projects which the Water Corporation of Oyo State qualifies to enjoy.

He said that Lagos State Government has also benefited from the laudable support of the organisation in recent time, promising to hasten the support to the Corporation after necessary steps and paperwork have been sorted out.