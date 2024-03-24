The federal government and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are moving to ban syringe imports in order to boost local manufacturing.

This announcement was made via NAFDAC X’s official handle on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, emphasized the need to halt the importation of medical syringes into Nigeria to bolster the domestic economy.

This initiative was further supported by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, during her visit to the Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited Syringe factory in Ogun State.

The purpose of the visit was to address the issue of substandard medical device imports and promote domestic manufacturing.

Dr. Alausa reiterated the government’s commitment to nurturing local industries, emphasizing the importance of revitalizing syringe production within Nigeria to ensure the availability of high-quality products and create employment opportunities.

Prof. Adeyeye affirmed NAFDAC’s stance on halting import authorizations for syringes, shifting focus towards domestic manufacturers, and collaborating with them to improve production standards.

Despite acknowledging the initial cost implications of locally produced syringes, Prof. Adeyeye emphasized that scaling up production would ultimately reduce prices.

Federal Government Moves to Ban Syringe Imports to Boost Local Manufacturing. In a bid to strengthen the economy and foster local production, the HMoSH @DrTunjiAlausa has advocated for a complete halt on the importation of medical syringes into Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/CCxT25qvuN — NAFDAC NIGERIA (@NafdacAgency) March 24, 2024

