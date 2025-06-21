Anambra guber: Stakeholders adopt ADC candidate, Nwosu

Stakeholders from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other political actors under the aegis of the Anambra Coalition Stakeholders Forum, drawn from the 21 Local Government Areas and 326 electoral wards of Anambra State, have adopted Chief John Nwosu, the ADC candidate, as their preferred choice for the November 8, 2025 governorship election in the state.

At the end of its meeting held on Friday in Awka, the forum adopted a resolution expressing satisfaction that the ADC was steering the coalition’s agenda, which they described as the compass for a new political movement in the state and beyond.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the ADC and leader of the Coalition, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, noted that what is unfolding today is the result of over twenty years of painstaking work and sleepless nights.

He revealed that former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed confidence in the emerging political structure and has played a vital role in anchoring it, believing it should be housed within the ADC — a party he sees as one with a difference.

Chief Nwosu also disclosed that, like the former President, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is equally keen to see the coalition succeed under the ADC, stating that it represents what Nigeria needs at this time.

Commending the Anambra stakeholders for their commitment to the Coalition’s vision, Nwosu thanked them for their resilience and dedication.

ADC governorship candidate Chief John Nwosu expressed strong confidence in his chances of winning the upcoming November 8, 2025 election.

He outlined seven key focus areas of his campaign strategy aimed at transforming the state and improving the lives of its citizens.

The forum also nominated a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Barr. BenChuks Nwosu, as Chairman, and Prof. (Mrs.) Zelunjo Igweze as Secretary, both of whom signed the communiqué.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE