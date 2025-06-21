Navy to deploy more troops to decimate Boko Haram, ISWAP — Naval chief

Nigerian Navy has announced plans to deploy additional combat equipment and personnel to the Lake Chad region as part of renewed efforts to dismantle terrorist enclaves and bring an end to the menace of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, made this disclosure on Saturday during an operational visit to the Nigerian Navy base in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, a location that has faced numerous attacks from Boko Haram and ISWAP over the years.

The visit followed a recent attempted attack by ISWAP fighters on the base on Wednesday, June 18, which was repelled by naval forces that inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The CNS commended the troops for their bravery and quick response during the recent ISWAP attack, noting that their resilience had decisively dealt with the enemy, and warning that any further attempts by these groups would meet even greater resistance.

According to him, the Baga base is a vital hub in the Navy’s counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast region, and he assured personnel that the Naval Headquarters is ramping up efforts to equip them with more resources, including firepower and reinforcements.

“This base remains critical to our presence in the Northeast, and we are committed to ensuring it remains well-armed, well-manned, and mission-ready,” Ogalla said.

The CNS, who was accompanied by the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, stressed that the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fully committed to the welfare and operational needs of troops on the frontlines.

“All necessary support—logistics, manpower, equipment—is being prioritised to give you every advantage in this fight,” he said.

Ogalla further charged the troops to take the battle to terrorist enclaves across the Lake Chad basin and ensure that the waterways remain secure for both military and civilian activity.

He also emphasised the need for greater synergy among security forces in the region, warning against inter-agency rivalry.

“The Navy and Army units here must work as a unified force. Our mission is one: to defeat Boko Haram and ISWAP. We must remain focused and coordinated,” he said.

The CNS’s visit is part of a wider tour of frontline bases in the Northeast aimed at assessing operational needs and boosting morale among troops engaged in the long-running counter-insurgency campaign.