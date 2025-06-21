Tinubu pledges to protect Gov Eno’s interest in APC

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured that the federal government will protect the interests of Akwa Ibom State following the defection of Governor Pastor Umo Eno to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima at a formal reception in Uyo on Saturday, welcomed the governor and his supporters to the ruling party. He pledged that Governor Eno would not be abandoned and would have no regrets about joining the APC.

According to Shettima, “The strength of any political party comes not from division, but from unity of purpose. We are here today because we understand that enduring power lies in standing together, not in isolation or internal strife.”

He emphasized that the APC is a party of the people, saying, “We believe in building bridges, not walls; in mending fences, not erecting new ones. Above all, we know that the strength of a political party lies in its people — the people are the party.”

Speaking directly to Governor Eno, Shettima added: “President Tinubu is a bridge-builder and a democrat. Your decision to join the APC is one you will never regret. You will not be humiliated or forsaken. You are home.”

Also speaking at the event, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described Eno’s move as a “political movement” rather than a defection, calling it an act of maturity that will benefit the people of Akwa Ibom.

He praised the governor’s courage, noting that Akwa Ibom is now aligned with President Tinubu’s administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda. Akpabio also appealed to the president to support the state’s longstanding request for the Ibom Deep Seaport, saying it would boost the blue economy and create employment for the youth.

“What is happening today is not just a political movement, but a demonstration of statesmanship. You have placed the unity and progress of Akwa Ibom above party lines,” Akpabio stated. “You are not just adding numbers to the party; you are adding value. You are a performing governor.”

He urged the party faithful to transition from “mere handshakes to hard work” and called for unity within the APC to achieve collective goals.

Governor Umo Eno, in his address, said his decision to join the APC was driven by a desire to actualize the Ibom Deep Seaport, a project previous administrations had failed to initiate.

He acknowledged the political risks of leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but said the move was made from “a position of strength,” in alliance with Senate President Akpabio and in pursuit of Akwa Ibom’s development.

“I am prepared to face the political storm if that’s what it takes to bring the Deep Seaport to Akwa Ibom. I remain governor for all, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to the ARISE Agenda, Eno called on all factions within the APC to unite for the party’s progress.

“Today, we step out bold, fearless, courageous, and happy. This is an uncommon yet progressive move — we are not afraid of the future or the storms ahead,” he declared. “We have joined the APC to support our son, the Senate President, and to deliver President Tinubu in 2027.”

Receiving the governor and his supporters, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described the move as a transition from “national political isolation to political relevance.”

Ganduje said the defection of South-South governors to the APC reflected the inclusivity of President Tinubu’s policies.

He assured Governor Eno that the president would begin implementing programmes to address environmental challenges in the region and generate employment for the youth.

“Today is historic. The governor has come with millions of followers and party structures. You are most welcome to a progressive party,” Ganduje stated. “Those already in the party should see them not as newcomers, but as brothers and sisters returning from sabbatical.”

He emphasized that the APC stands for internal democracy, discipline, progress, and overall democratic development.

“We acknowledge Mr. President’s leadership. People are joining our party and aligning with our Renewed Hope Agenda. It’s working for the South-South,” he concluded.

A total of 24 APC governors were present to welcome Governor Umo Eno into the party.

