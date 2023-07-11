Anambra State Government, on Wednesday, welcome a new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aderemi Adeoye to the state.

CP Adeoye, took over from Mr. Echeng Echeng.

Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, while welcoming Mr. Adeoye on behalf of governor Chukwuma Soludo, in his office at the government house, Awka, assured the CP that the Soludo led administration will continue to work with security agencies to strengthen its security apparatus.

The Deputy Governor, who described security of life and property as one of the top priorities of the present administration said that the good relationship between the state government and the police, as well as other security agencies will be maintained to ensure that Anambra State Residents move freely in their lawful businesses without harassment of any form.

He described the new Anambra CP, Mr. Adeoye, as a square peg in a square hole in security related issues, haven headed many units in Nigeria Police Force before his appointment as the state CP, expressing hope that security network of Anambra State will be improved under his watch.

Earlier, Mr. Adeoye said he is in the state to render selfless service to the people of the state, as well as ensure that no stone is left unturned in the fight against crime and criminality, as according to him, the state police command under his watch will always be guided by the ethics of the profession and will not add to the problems of residents, but rather, help to solve the challenges confronting them especially security wise.

Mr. Adeoye observed that Anambra State is blessed with industrious people, who only need a safe and secured environment to thrive, promising that his leadership will ensure conducive environment for the people by consolidating on the achievements of his predecessor, even as he warned that there is no space for miscreants, who may want to terrorize or truncate the existing security and peace in the state.

