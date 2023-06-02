Anambra State Government has warned petroleum products marketers against hiking the prices of their products following President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement on fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking in Awka, on Friday, the State Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Barrister Anthony Ifeanya, made clear that the ministry will not hesitate to sanction any petrol station that violates government directive.

Barrister Ifeanya said no petrol station in the state has any reason or justification to hike the prices of the products since the federal government is yet to commence the removal of the fuel subsidy which he explained is still going to be a process and through a procedure that would require round-table dialogue of stakeholders.

He also noted that the petrol stations are still selling old stock purchased at normal prices from the depot and were no way affected adversely by the president’s pronouncement to increase the price of the product to between six and seven hundred naira.

The Commissioner pointed out that hike in prices of petroleum products will have chain reaction on the economy and increase transport fares and prices of goods in the market.

He stressed that the state government will not allow any individual or group to subject Anambra people, to untold hardship because of selfish interest, adding that regulatory agencies will be alerted to take necessary actions against petrol stations that sell above approved pump prices.

Barrister Ifeanya said the state Joint Petroleum Enforcement Team, will also be deployed to seal petrol stations that ignore government directive.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court





In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…