Anambra govt opens window for Community Choose Your Project initiative

Tribune Online
Anambra State Government has called on communities in the state with interest in the twenty-five million naira (N25m) community-choose-your-project initiative to step forward.

Governor Soludo, who made the call during his dialogue with Anambra community leaders at Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center Awka, on Wednesday, explained that interested communities have between now and July to indicate interest, and encouraged various communities to think outside the box on their priorities; in a way that larger number of community members will be involved.

He also pointed out that his administration will try to make the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport Umueri and International Convention Center Awka viable, and will review local government administration laws, calling for input from all quarters.

He recalled that in his manifesto, he promised to plant one million palm trees, and expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with communities to provide lands for the project, urging communities to indicate interest in the project between now and next week.

Speaking on existing street light projects, Governor Soludo revealed that his administration will start to systematically replace the street lights with solar lights, stressing that ideally, communities should have their plan of management.

Fielding questions from participants, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Foster Ifejiofor assured that the Soludo administration is committed to helping communities in food production.


Contributing, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, said the present administration is working on documents that will streamline functions of Traditional rulers and Presidents-general, among other things.

