Kaokab buys APC nomination form to contest Alimosho House of Reps seat

Ambassador Kaokab Aroworatira, one of the leading aspirants for House of Representatives to represent Alimosho Federal Constituency 2023 has purchased his nomination form and expression of interests form.

Aroworatira who purchased his nomination form from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after officially declaring his interests to represent the great people of Alimosho.

Aroworatira, while speaking to members of the Press after the purchase of the forms, said, “I am fully committed to giving the residents of Alimosho a sustainable representation.

“Talk is cheap; so, yesterday, I took another step forward towards the realization of my vision for sustainable development in the Alimosho Federal Constituency.”

He continued, “I obtained an Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent my people at the House of Representatives in 2023.





“I am fully ready to give my constituents purposeful representation devoid of selfishness and greed.”

“I really want to prove to all that no elective position is too small to make a positive impact, and to make my constituency a point of good reference to all and sundry.

He further solicited for supports from the Constituents that, “Once we are united and we share a common vision, the sky is the starting point.

“Together we can, Alimosho for all!” he said.