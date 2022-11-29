Anambra govt commend UNICEF for post-flood intervention initiatives

The Anambra State Government has commended the post-flood intervention initiatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The state governor, Chukwuma Soludo who gave the commendation, spoke through his Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka.

He spoke during the UNICEF meeting with stakeholders for the implementation of the post-flood intervention in three local government areas of Ayamelum, Anambra East and West held at the headquarters of Anambra East Local Government Area, Otuocha, on Tuesday.

He said Anambra State had been collaborating with UNICEF in different sectors and in the Ministry of Power and Water Resource through the Anambra State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) since the past administrations.

He said, “This collaboration is evident in the activities of the Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Reform Program (WSSSRP) I and II. The WSSSRP II ended in 2019.

“The WASH programme provides expertise and interventions aimed at saving lives and reducing illnesses by improving global access to healthy and safe water, adequate sanitation, and improved hygiene.

“The WASH programme also works on long-term prevention and control measures for improving health, reducing poverty, and improving socio-economic development as well as responding to global emergencies and outbreaks of life-threatening illnesses.

“These improvements reduce the lethal impact of WASH-related diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, hepatitis etc.

WASH emergencies focus on preparedness in conflict and natural disaster risk management just like the flood that occurred in the LGAs present today. UNICEF wishes to save lives in fragile contexts by treating pipe-borne water, repairing broken water supply and sanitation systems, sensitizing the communities, providing essential hygiene items and delivering hygiene messages in the affected areas which will help control and prevent infection in homes, schools, health-care facilities and public spaces.

“On this note, I wish to, on behalf of our most prudent and hardworking Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, welcome you all to this meeting and urge that we all contribute our quota to make our LGAs and our dear state more livable and prosperous.

Speaking, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Consultant supporting the WASH section of UNICEF ( Enugu office), Andy Nwanze, said the joint meeting with the stakeholders was to collect data that would help in planning for UNICEF intervention in the circumstances.

He said from next( Monday), UNICEF would move into the affected communities for an assessment of the damages done by the flood.

Speaking, one of the stakeholders and the Transition Committee Chairman of Anambra West, Felix Ikechi, described the impact of the flood in his area as devastating, saying that eight persons, including two children, died in the mayhem in his local government area.

He called for concerted efforts of stakeholders, donor agencies, individuals and governments in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He decried the attitudes of some locals who resisted evacuation in the heat of the flood disaster in the area, stating that such attitudes did not help matters.





He expressed fear of possible post-flood disease outbreaks and famine and enjoined UNICEF and other organizations to intervene in those areas.

Traditional rulers and other stakeholders attended the function.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Anambra govt commend UNICEF for post-flood intervention initiatives