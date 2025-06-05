Ansar-Ud-Deen society urges inclusive economic policies to revive economy

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has urged all tiers of government to embrace an all-inclusive economic policy to address the current challenges.

Its National President, Prince Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, was quoted in his Sallah message as calling on governments at all levels to deepen reform efforts and pursue inclusive policies that will revive the economy.

According to him, this has become imperative to ease the burden of inflation and improve the quality of life for ordinary Nigerians.

While acknowledging the progress made in tackling security challenges nationwide, he emphasised the need for the government to enhance its security records.

“We appeal for greater prioritisation of the security of lives and property across the country.

“While we acknowledge the progress made, we urge the government to intensify efforts to ensure that every Nigerian can live, work, contribute to economic activity, and worship without fear. We are safer and more productive together.”

Regarding the Eid al-Adha celebration, he encouraged Muslim faithful to embrace the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which centre on total submission to Allah’s will, selflessness, and the triumph of faith over worldly attachments.

“As Allah declares in Surah Al-Saffat (37:102-105), this act of devotion remains an eternal symbol of piety and a reminder that true sacrifice is never in vain.

“While drawing inspiration from the timeless story in the above-quoted verses, let us strengthen our trust in Allah, even in times of trial.

“Let us sacrifice by sharing our blessings with humility and prioritising the needs of others. We should foster brotherhood, support the vulnerable, and uphold the ties of kinship.

“As Muslims, let us imbibe and embody the ethos of this noble society—Ansar-Ud-Deen—by advancing our mission of service, Da’wah, education, and communal harmony.

“Let us always focus on the following Qur’anic maxim in our daily interactions: ‘And whoever holds firmly to Allah, then he is indeed guided to the right path.’ (Quran 3:101)

“In a world grappling with economic hardship, let our collective efforts reflect the spirit of Eid—generosity to the needy, kindness to our neighbours, and prayers for national and global peace.”

