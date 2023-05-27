The Senator-elect, Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has described elder statesman and leader of Niger Delta, Chief Edwin Clark, as a reputable leader and national icon with innumerable contributions to the growth and development of the country.

Hon. Joel-Onowakpo stated this while paying tribute to Chief Clark on his 96th birthday, saying that God has kept him as a voice to the voiceless Nigerians to act as a check to maladministration and oppression.

According to the Chartered Accountant and astute administrator, the wisdom, integrity and leadership style of the Niger Delta leader has helped to shape the fortune of the nation historically.

“You are a true icon of the Niger Delta region and a respected elder statesman. Your tireless dedication to the development and progress of the Niger Delta region and indeed the entire country has been an inspiration to many including my humble self. Your wisdom, integrity, and leadership have helped to shape the course of our country’s history.

“Our dear leader, your contributions to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria are immeasurable.

“As a lawyer, journalist, and politician, you have worked tirelessly to uphold the rule of law, protect human rights, and promote good governance to the amazement of all.

“Your commitment to the Niger Delta struggle has been unwavering, and your efforts have led to significant progress in the region.

“Today, your vast knowledge and experience have made you an invaluable resource to the government, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

“Your achievements and accomplishments have earned you numerous accolades, including the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Nigerian Bar Association.

“These and many more are testaments of the noble services that you have rendered to mankind.”

“While wishing the elder statesman long life and God’s divine protection, Joel-Onowakpo stated that the exemplary lifestyle of Chief Clark will continue to inspire generations unborn.





“As you celebrate this milestone on this your 96th birthday, I celebrate your life and legacy and join your family, friends, and well-wishers in thanking God for keeping you healthy.

“Your selfless services to the people of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole will always be remembered. I wish you good health, happiness, and continued success in all your endeavours.

“May your exemplary life continue to inspire generations to come. Happy birthday, our leader, Chief Edwin Clark!”, Joel-Onowakpo said.

