Anambra State House of Assembly committee on public petitions and conflict resolutions has urged all the parties involved in a land dispute between Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Amaudo community to maintain peace pending the conclusion of the matter by the committee.

The committee made the call during their meeting with all the parties involved in the matter at legislative complex, Awka, on Wednesday.

Tribune Online gathered that Amaudo community recently petitioned the Anambra State House of Assembly complaining that the Nnamdi Azikiwe University site extension at Amaudo was not properly acquired by the university.

At a meeting of the house committee on public petitions and conflict resolutions with all the parties concerned, the chairman of Amaudo village, chief Timothy Muotoh alleged that the area in dispute was not part of the areas given to the University by the Awka community and that the university has not shown them evidence that the land was rightly acquired.

On his part, Professor Nnama Umenweke who represented the university in the meeting, explained that the area was given to them by Anambra State Government under the regime of Mr. Rufai Garuba with a certificate of occupancy, when they needed the area to make up the size of land required for the establishment of the federal university.

On his part, while speaking to Journalists in reaction at his office, the State Commissioner for Lands, Prof. Ofornze Amaucheazi, said the records they have showed the land was properly acquired and urged community leaders to stop their youths from chasing investors out of Anambra State over unnecessary demands, which he said is not in line with the vision of Governor Charles Soludo to turn the state into a livable, prosperous homeland.

In his speech, the chairman of the Anambra State House of Assembly committee on public petitions and conflict resolutions, Emeka Aforka, charged all the parties involved in the matter to furnish them with all the necessary documents that will enable them to do justice to the case, assuring that the committee will sue for peaceful coexistence between the parties.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE