The newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 12, Bauchi, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi has suggested that the challenge of farmers-herders conflicts that have led to the lost of innocent lives and destruction of properties worth millions of Naira in some parts of Gombe South in Gombe State need a non-kinetic approach to stem.

AIG Alabi called for inter-agency security collaboration between the Police and other sister agencies in tackling crimes in the zone.

The AIG was speaking on Wednesday while addressing Officers and Men of the Gombe State Police Command when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Command Headquarters.

According to him, “the complex and dynamic nature of crimes in contemporary time had made it imperative for such collaborations to effectively tackle infractions in the State and Zone as a whole.”

The AIG stressed that working with other security agencies is important in curbing crimes and ensuring peaceful coexistence in the society saying, “You need inter-agency collaborations and synergy to address criminality in the state.”

Sylvester Alabi added that, “I don’t want you to see personnel of other security agencies as your competitors or rivals. You must see them as colleagues with common goals, harnessing your diverse skills to fight a common enemy who are the criminals.”

The AIG stressed that, “So you need to work together in synergy and avoid any conflicts so that we can achieve more and make crime a thing of the past.”

He further contended that inter agency synergy would ensure that residents of the state carry out their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation from any quarters as Police personnel will be on ground to provide adequate security cover for all citizens.

The AIG therefore advised the Command to establish a robust and cordial relationship with other security agencies so as to nip crimes and criminalities n the bud as well as sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

According to him, “We must also ensure intelligence and technology-driven policing to address the dynamic nature of crimes in the society.”

Speaking earlier, Gombe State Police Commissioner, Oqua Etim, gave a brief of activities of the Command to the AIG as well as the efforts being made to improve security, law and order in the state.





Oqua Etim also said that a lot of initiatives had been introduced by the Command aimed at keeping the state safe and peaceful as well as to discourage criminality of any form in all the communities within the state.

The Police Commissioner further said that training and re-training of personnel was being prioritized to ensure that personnel were fit and combat ready to protect lives and property of the populace in the state.

He commended the AIG for his visit while also commending the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali-Baba for his efforts towards improving the wellbeing and welfare of personnel across the country.