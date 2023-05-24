With the laid off of the members of the state Executive Council and other political appointees in Oyo state, stakeholders have started to lobby Governor Seyi Makinde for consideration in a yet-to-be-constituted cabinet.

Interested politicians have started to lobby the governor through notable personalities in the state.

It was gathered that houses of notable politicians in the 33 local government areas of the state have been turned to ‘Mecca’ by the politicians.

While the governor who is in Abuja at the time of filing this report is yet to make up his mind on the appointment list, our correspondent was reliably informed that different lists have been compiled by the various political interest groups.

The lobby is not restricted to the members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as members of the parties that formed a coalition with the PDP prior to the conduct of the 2023 governorship election are now demanding fair share of the political appointment.

The affected political parties include a faction of Accord, Social Democratic TParty, (SDP), faction of the Labour Party, (LP).

Also, some members of the newly dissolved cabinet are said to be in Abuja with the governor where they are said to be putting the finishing touches to their re-appointment.

Some of the former appointees who are favoured to be re-appointed as reliably gathered include the immediate past Chief of Staff, Hon Segun Ogunwuyi, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and the Commissioner of Information, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

It is also gathered that some of the former appointees that were recommended by the former governor of the state, Senator Rasidi Ladoja are not likely to return.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE recalls Governor Seyi Makinde, had on Tuesday, terminated the appointment of all political office holders and announced the dissolution of the state executive council.

The governor’s directive was conveyed in a statement issued by the Chairman, Transition & lnauguration Committee in Oyo State, Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi.





Those affected by the termination cum dissolution include the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, Commissioners.

Others affected are chairmen of Commissions/ Boards/Agencies, Director-Generals, Executive Assistants / Executive Advisers, special Advisers/ senior special Assistants/special Assistants, all political office holders, heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies, General Managers and Executive Secretaries.

All political officeholders were specifically told to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The statement, however, excluded what was described as ‘political officeholders in statutory commissions.’

The statement read: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political officeholders with effect from today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavours.”