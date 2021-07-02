Anambra APC primary election appeal committee: We shall discharge our assignment without fear or favour ― Governor Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has assured the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee that the Anambra State APC Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee under his leadership will execute its assignment without fear or favour and in line with the party’s constitution.

Inuwa Yahaya stated this shortly after his 5-man appeal committee was inaugurated at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

The governor remarked that election petitions and all processes involved in the democratic chain of action are normal, stressing that his committee will be fair and just to all in line with the laid down procedures of the party.

He assured that “As democrats, we are aware of the processes and as you rightly observed, you expect us to be fair, just and equitable in handling this assignment. So, I want to assure you, and through you, all the parties involved, that we shall discharge our duties without fear or favour and we shall be fair and just in accordance with the guidelines of the party and in accordance with the constitution of the party.”

He also said that the committee will unite all members of APC involved in the appeal in Anambra State into one big happy family considering the fact that the state is being governed by a different party.

“For us to form a Government in Anambra State we need to work in unison, we need to work together, so we need the understanding and cooperation of each and everyone, both leaders and followers of the party,” the governor said.

He then urged all the contenders that have any reservations or misunderstandings about the result to reach out to his committee so that issues arising from the Anambra APC governorship primary election can be addressed, observing that winning a primary election is not enough without winning the main one.

He further said that it is only through unity of purpose that party men and women can form a Government and push the ideals of the APC at both national and sub-national levels.

The governor vouched for his members that “this assignment is being handled by individuals of repute, responsibility, capacity and the tenacity to execute the task properly.”

Earlier inaugurating the committee, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni tasked the members to be just and expeditious in their assignment.

Represented by the CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe said, ” the five-member committee is expected to hear all appeals arising from the conduct of the Anambra APC Primary Election in line with the provisions of our Party’s Constitution and Guidelines for the nomination of candidates.”

He urged those who were not satisfied with the processes to approach the committee in confidence that they’ll get justice.

Recall that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni had last week approved the appointment of Governor Inuwa Yahaya as Chairman of the APC Primary Election Appeal Committee for the Anambra State Governorship Election alongside Sen. Julius Ucha, Hajiya Maryam Mamu Salifu, Alh. Bukar Ali Dalori and Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu will serve as Secretary as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General, ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Anambra APC primary election appeal committee: We shall discharge our assignment without fear or favour ― Governor Inuwa