Kwara APC youth endorse governor for second term

All Progressives Congress (APC) youth in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara State have described projects by the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in the area as people-oriented, saying their choice of voting APC has yielded positive results.

Speaking at a programme, Ekiti Kwara Colloquium in Osi on Friday, themed, Redefining Ekiti for socio-political and economic empowerment, organized by the Ekiti APC Youth, led by Adetunji Ogundeji and Busayo David, Youth leader and Secretary, respectively, the people said the local government area had never had development as it is since the inception of democracy in Nigeria.

“The Ekiti Bloc, Ekiti Kwara, has never experienced such monumental development like this in any of the past administrations in Kwara state. Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has demonstrated pragmatic development which has also yielded unprecedented achievements in Ekiti Local Government.

“These include the Asphalt laying of Osi township road, Awele bridge, Ora-Aiyegbaju, renovation of Obbo-ile health centre and Ejiu community, electrification projects, 500kva transformer in Osi, renovation of schools in Isolo-opin and Osi in the Ekiti LGA.

“The youths in Ekiti local government are very happy and thankful that for the very first time our vote cast, counted and our choice of voting APC is yielding very good result in every nook and cranny of the local government.

“In addition to all of the above, in the history of Kwara State, Ekiti Local Government for the first time will be remembered for getting sensitive portfolios with adequate representation in the Kwara State Government,” the statement said.

The group, which went ahead to endorse Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for a second term in office, said that his achievement and the people-oriented programme is second to none.

The people, who appealed to the governor to consider Ekiti Bloc for federal House of Representatives in Ekiti Oke-Ero, Isin and Irepodun in the forthcoming general election, said that “in history, Ekiti local government has not tasted the seat since 1999. Ekiti Bloc has never been elected.”

The group also reminded the governor about the ongoing Kwara State University (KWASU) campus project in Ekiti local government for prompt intervention.

“We appreciate Honorable Abdulraheem Olawuyi ‘Ajulo-opin’ for his commitment to developing the constituency through his legislative commitment and his numerous interventions and empowerment programs that are creating opportunities for our teeming Youths in the constituency.

“We equally commend Hon. Abolarin Gani Gabriel on his striving attitude to make sure Ekiti is dully represented and his performance so far can not be overlooked.

“We are overwhelmed about that, we also appreciate some of the project he have been able to facilitate to our constituency among those might have completed or still in progress, may God give him more opportunities to do more for our people in the constituency most especially we Youths as to whom much is given much is also expected.

“May God grant him more wisdom and sound health to execute his functions faithfully and diligently to the expectations of Kwara State and to the glory of Ekiti constituency, Amen.

“We commend the unity among the stakeholders, for uniting the party in Ekiti local government, the entire APC in Ekiti local government is one.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr Governor for what he has been able to accomplish in our local government and may Almighty God keep guiding, protecting and further enriched him with abundant wisdom in piloting the affairs of the state to the promised land.

“On this note, the entire APC YOUTHS EKITI LOCAL GOVERNMENT endorsed governor AA for the second term, his Achievement and the people-oriented programme is second to none.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kwara APC youth endorse governor for second term

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Kwara APC youth endorse governor for second term