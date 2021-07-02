EndSARS: Lagos govt builds temporary court to replace burnt Igbosere High Court

A Temporary Court has been set up to replace the court burnt in Igbosere High Court in October 2020 during the EndSARS protest.

The new temporary Court complex is located in Osborne, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The temporary court was set up as well as equipped with the latest technology to enhance the digital recording of Court proceedings.

The facility was handed over by the state government to the Lagos State Judiciary in fulfilment of its promise to relocate the Igbosere High Court.

During the handing-over, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN said the Court complex is a temporary relocation while awaiting the rebuilding of the burnt Igbosere High Court Complex into a modern and sophisticated Courthouse.

He explained that the temporary Court complex consists of eight courtrooms with an equal number of Judges’ Chambers, the Secretary’s office, the Registrar’s office, the General office for administrative staff, restrooms on each floor, canteen, litigants’ room, and an office for the Chief Judge.

In his words, Onigbanjo said, “In fulfilment of Sanwo-Olu’s administration promise on the digitalisation of courtrooms in Lagos State, the temporary Courthouse is equipped with up-to-date technology.”

The Attorney-General implored the Judiciary to make maximum use of the Court House for the benefit of residents of Lagos State.

In receiving the new temporary Court complex, Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba appreciated the efforts of Governor Sanwo-Olu for his timely response to the challenge of the burnt Igbosere Courthouse by providing a replacement.

He added that this temporary arrangement will ease the trauma experienced by the Judiciary after the Igbosere High Court got burnt during the EndSARS protest in October 2020.

“The edifice will be a relief to the Judges whose properties got burnt during the EndSARS protest which was quite traumatic because they are used to working and not being idle for a long period of time,” Alogba said.

The Chief Judge disclosed that Court sittings will be from 9:00 a.m to 5:00p.m, Monday to Friday in order to ensure the safety of the judges and residents of Osborne Estate, Ikoyi.

He commended agencies of the state government that assisted in the timely completion of the temporary Courthouse project.

Noting that with the handing over of the Courthouse, speedy dispensation of justice in the State will be enhanced.

